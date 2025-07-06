Is Ranbir Kapoor playing three characters in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens speculate triple role theory

But that’s not all. According to insider reports, the actor has also filmed sequences as Maharishi Parashurama — the fiery warrior-sage known for his intense face-off with Lord Ram during Sita’s swayamvar. In the epic, Parashurama challenges Ram for breaking Lord Shiva’s bow, only to realise he’s standing before an incarnation of Vishnu. If the reports are accurate, this scene alone could see Kapoor playing two opposing forces — a cinematic experiment Nitesh and team are reportedly pulling off with cutting-edge VFX and prosthetics.

Insiders say Ranbir’s transformation into Parashurama is particularly dramatic — so much so that crew members on set initially didn’t recognise him. The production has reportedly invested significant resources into making each character visually distinct, ensuring Ranbir disappears into all three roles. While the filmmakers remain tight-lipped, fan theories are running riot online. With no official confirmation yet from Nitesh or the producers, it remains to be seen whether Ranbir Kapoor is indeed playing a triple role or if audiences are simply reading between the divine lines.