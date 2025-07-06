Is Ranbir Kapoor playing three characters in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens speculate triple role theory

Ranbir Kapoor fans might want to buckle up — the buzz surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana just took a fascinating turn. While it's been confirmed that the actor will headline the film as Lord Ram, whispers of him taking on two additional roles have sent social media into overdrive.
The speculation intensified after the much-anticipated video announcement dropped on July 3. Though the Ramayana clip was barely seven seconds long, fans wasted no time dissecting every frame. The teaser opens with a visual of Lord Vishnu, and eagle-eyed viewers are convinced the deity bears a striking resemblance to Ranbir himself. This has triggered speculation that Ranbir might also be portraying Vishnu — the cosmic force from whom Ram descends as an avatar.
But that’s not all. According to insider reports, the actor has also filmed sequences as Maharishi Parashurama — the fiery warrior-sage known for his intense face-off with Lord Ram during Sita’s swayamvar. In the epic, Parashurama challenges Ram for breaking Lord Shiva’s bow, only to realise he’s standing before an incarnation of Vishnu. If the reports are accurate, this scene alone could see Kapoor playing two opposing forces — a cinematic experiment Nitesh and team are reportedly pulling off with cutting-edge VFX and prosthetics.
Insiders say Ranbir’s transformation into Parashurama is particularly dramatic — so much so that crew members on set initially didn’t recognise him. The production has reportedly invested significant resources into making each character visually distinct, ensuring Ranbir disappears into all three roles. While the filmmakers remain tight-lipped, fan theories are running riot online. With no official confirmation yet from Nitesh or the producers, it remains to be seen whether Ranbir Kapoor is indeed playing a triple role or if audiences are simply reading between the divine lines.
