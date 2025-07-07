Is that Rahul Mody filming Shraddha Kapoor’s dance reel? The internet thinks so

From “That’s Rahul filming, no doubt” to “He’s in the last frame guys!”, social media sleuths were quick to connect the dots. This comes on the heels of multiple outings that have kept the rumour mill turning—holiday photos, blurry glimpses of Rahul on Shraddha’s phone wallpaper, and a wedding appearance where the duo looked very much like a couple. For those not in the loop, Rahul Mody is a screenwriter and was closely involved in the writing of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Shraddha played the female lead. Their professional collaboration reportedly laid the groundwork for a deeper bond.

Neither Shraddha nor Rahul has addressed the speculation, but their body language in public and subtle social media clues continue to fuel fan theories. Despite the lack of confirmation, fans remain deeply invested in the duo’s off-screen chemistry. Shraddha, known for her charm, relatability, and strong online presence, seems unfazed by the buzz. Whether the couple goes public or not, their occasional breadcrumbs are enough to keep the internet talking—and watching every reel closely.