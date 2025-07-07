Kareena Kapoor Khan subtly supports Kolhapuri artisans; wears her OG chappal in new post

Kareena Kapoor Khan has entered the Kolhapuri debate and has waved her flag in support of homegrown artisans. It all started a few days ago when Prada hosted a fashion show where models wore Kolhapuri Chappals. However, Prada did not credit Indian artisans or even call them 'Kolhapuris!'. This has sparked controversy and Prada has also been dragged to court as the brand is being accused of monetising cultural appropriation

Following this incident several celebrities have come out in support of the Kolhapuri chappals and the artisans, the latest being Kareena Kapoor Khan as she posted a photograph of her, wearing a Kolhapuri Chappal on her social media.

What does Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post say about the Kolhapuri chappals?