Kareena Kapoor Khan subtly supports Kolhapuri artisans; wears her OG chappal in new post

Kareena Kapoor Khan has entered the Kolhapuri debate and has waved her flag in support of homegrown artisans. It all started a few days ago when Prada hosted a fashion show where models wore Kolhapuri Chappals. However, Prada did not credit Indian artisans or even call them 'Kolhapuris!'. This has sparked controversy and Prada has also been dragged to court as the brand is being accused of monetising cultural appropriation

Following this incident several celebrities have come out in support of the Kolhapuri chappals and the artisans, the latest being Kareena Kapoor Khan as she posted a photograph of her, wearing a Kolhapuri Chappal on her social media.

What does Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post say about the Kolhapuri chappals?

Kareena Kapoor Khan puts out Instagram story calling out Prada Instagram

 According to the story one can see Kareena probably in a beachside wearing a Kolhapuri Chappal with silver embellishments. The beige sole work has been painstakingly stitched together with intricate embroideries on the flaps. She captions the photograph, “ Sorry not Prada…[ laughing emoticon] [ punching emoticon] but my OG Kolapuri [ heart emoticon]”

This clearly shows that the actor is calling out the brand and coming in support of the Kolhapur artisans who have been making this delicate craft for generations.  In fact, these chappals are a pride of Maharashtra and anyone who visits makes sure to come back with at least a pair. It is also interesting to note that this controversy comes at a time when the fashion sector worldwide is trying to acknowledge the hard work of the traditional handicrafts and motifs.

Can a ₹1.2 lakh Kolhapuri chappal trip up Prada on the runway of ethics?

Kareena has herself worn several ultra-luxury brands on many of her appearances. But all said and done, her post proves that she is a desi girl at heart and would not hesitate in calling out or supporting the artisans of her homeland when the time comes.

