Offset stirs buzz with cryptic live as Cardi B wipes Stefon Diggs from her Instagram

While he didn’t directly mention Cardi or Diggs, the livestream aired just as eagle-eyed fans noticed Cardi B had wiped all traces of Diggs from her Instagram page. Photos from their recent romantic yacht getaway and Paris vacation? Gone. The move has only added fuel to speculation that the couple, who officially confirmed their romance just last month, may have called it quits.Interestingly, Diggs’ Instagram still featured a solo photo of Cardi as of Monday, July 7, although most of their other content seems to have been quietly removed.

Cardi B and Diggs’ relationship became public in June 2025, though flirty exchanges and red-carpet run-ins date back to late 2024. Their whirlwind romance had social media swooning—until now. Offset’s remarks come at a curious time, not just because of the split whispers but also as Cardi ramps up promotion for her next album. This has led some fans to question whether the breakup—and Offset’s sudden reappearance—are part of a calculated PR play.

Regardless of motive, the digital silence from both Cardi and Diggs has left fans in a frenzy, dissecting every post and Live for clues. Whether Offset was throwing shade, fishing for attention, or making a bold statement—one thing’s clear: he’s back in the conversation.