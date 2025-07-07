Raveena Tandon slams cabin crew member for secretly recording Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured BF Rahul Mody

Bollywood veteran Raveena Tandon has spoken out strongly against a flight crew member who secretly recorded a video of actor Shraddha Kapoor and her boyfriend, writer Rahul Mody, during a recent flight. Calling the act a “breach of privacy,” Tandon criticized the airline staffer for filming the couple without their consent.

The crew member was seen smiling at the camera before panning in on the couple

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows Shraddha and Rahul seated next to each other on a flight, sharing a quiet moment as she shows him something on her phone. Midway through the clip, the smiling crew member pans the camera toward the couple and zooms in on Shraddha.

Reacting to the incident, Raveena commented on the video, “This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this.”

Her statement was widely supported by netizens, with many echoing concerns about privacy in public spaces. While a few users described it as a “fan moment,” others expressed outrage, calling it “shameful” and intrusive.