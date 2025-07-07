Raveena Tandon slams cabin crew member for secretly recording Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured BF Rahul Mody

Bollywood veteran Raveena Tandon has spoken out strongly against a flight crew member who secretly recorded a video of actor Shraddha Kapoor and her boyfriend, writer Rahul Mody, during a recent flight. Calling the act a “breach of privacy,” Tandon criticized the airline staffer for filming the couple without their consent.
The video, which surfaced on social media, shows Shraddha and Rahul seated next to each other on a flight, sharing a quiet moment as she shows him something on her phone. Midway through the clip, the smiling crew member pans the camera toward the couple and zooms in on Shraddha.
Reacting to the incident, Raveena commented on the video, “This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this.”
Her statement was widely supported by netizens, with many echoing concerns about privacy in public spaces. While a few users described it as a “fan moment,” others expressed outrage, calling it “shameful” and intrusive.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have increasingly made headlines since they first appeared as a couple at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The two were also photographed at a private Mumbai airport, heading to the same event, which further fueled relationship speculations.
The couple met during the making of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a romantic comedy written by Rahul and starring Shraddha alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Their friendship reportedly blossomed on set and eventually turned into a relationship. Rahul Mody is also credited with writing Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, both popular Luv Ranjan films.
Recently, Shraddha shared a quirky dance video on Instagram with the caption, "Who maykal can stop my bhankas???" Eagle-eyed fans noticed Rahul filming her in the background, a subtle but sweet confirmation of their close bond.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.