Vir Das unveils new comedy special ‘Fool Volume’

In a statement about the special, Vir shared, “This special is a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos. For me, comedy is more than punchlines—it’s about connection. Whether you're in London, New York, or Mumbai, laughter sounds the same. This special is a celebration of that shared language, finding joy in the chaos, meaning in the absurd, and kindness in the noise. If someone watches it and feels a little lighter, more understood, or just laughs until their stomach hurts—that’s the magic I’m chasing.”

This marks Vir’s fifth Netflix special, making him the first Indian comedian to hit that milestone. With globally successful specials like Abroad Understanding, Losing It, For India, and his International Emmy-winning Landing, Vir has helped push Indian comedy to the global stage.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, said, "It’s always a joy to collaborate with Vir. His comedy is rooted in local experiences yet resonates with audiences worldwide. He’s played a huge role in putting Indian comedy on the global map—not only with his Emmy win but through every special he’s created for Netflix. This fifth special is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, and Fool Volume is particularly special for how personal it is. It explores the turbulence of silence for someone known for his voice, making it both poignant and hilarious.”

Vir Das: Fool Volume is set to drop on Netflix on June 18, and fans are in for an emotional and comedic ride.

