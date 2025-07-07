Zareen Khan shares throwback video taking Katrina Kaif’s autograph: “A total fangirl moment”

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a heartfelt throwback video of herself taking an autograph from Katrina Kaif during the premiere of the 2008 film Race. The video, posted on Zareen's Instagram handle on Saturday, captures a wide-eyed young Zareen approaching the Bollywood diva, her face lit up with excitement.
In a lengthy caption accompanying the video, Zareen recalled the moment and revealed that she was just a fan at the time. She never imagined she would one day be part of the same film industry.
“It’s from the premiere of the movie Race. Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan, never imagining I'd one day be a part of the film industry.”
The video shows a visibly thrilled Zareen beaming as Katrina signs an autograph for her. In her caption, the Veer actor added, “Look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl grinning from ear to ear, getting an autograph from the woman I thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful.”
Although fans were happy for her, many questioned why Kat looked so rude in the video.
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Race released in 2008 and featured an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, and Katrina Kaif. The stylish thriller was a box office success and went on to spawn sequels: Race 2 in 2013 and Race 3 in 2018.
Zareen Khan eventually made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Veer, opposite Salman Khan and directed by Anil Sharma. She later starred in commercial hits like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and the Punjabi film Jatt James Bond.
