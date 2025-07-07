Zareen Khan shares throwback video taking Katrina Kaif’s autograph: “A total fangirl moment”

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a heartfelt throwback video of herself taking an autograph from Katrina Kaif during the premiere of the 2008 film Race. The video, posted on Zareen's Instagram handle on Saturday, captures a wide-eyed young Zareen approaching the Bollywood diva, her face lit up with excitement.

Zareen shares throwback video of Katrina

In a lengthy caption accompanying the video, Zareen recalled the moment and revealed that she was just a fan at the time. She never imagined she would one day be part of the same film industry.

“It’s from the premiere of the movie Race. Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan, never imagining I'd one day be a part of the film industry.”

The video shows a visibly thrilled Zareen beaming as Katrina signs an autograph for her. In her caption, the Veer actor added, “Look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl grinning from ear to ear, getting an autograph from the woman I thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful.”

Although fans were happy for her, many questioned why Kat looked so rude in the video.