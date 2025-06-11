Katrina Kaif appointed Global Brand Ambassador of Maldives

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been appointed the Global Brand Ambassador for the Maldives. The official handle of the Maldives National Tourist Board shared the update on Tuesday.

Katrina Kaif becomes global ambassador for Maldives tourism

In a post on X, Visit Maldives stated, “Visit Maldives Unveils Katrina Kaif as Global Brand Ambassador for the Sunny Side of Life.” This marks an important step by the Maldives National Tourist Board to promote tourism.