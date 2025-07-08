Affair or speculation? Flashback to Sourav Ganguly’s link-up with Nagma

While Sourav is celebrated today as a devoted family man married to classical dancer Dona Ganguly and father to their daughter Sana, there was a time when his personal life was caught in the public eye. Rumours of an affair with Nagma dominated gossip columns, sparking intense media speculation. Though the relationship was never formally confirmed by Ganguly, Nagma eventually addressed it in an interview.

In the conversation, Nagma revealed that the relationship had to end due to the relentless scrutiny and backlash Ganguly was facing. At the time, his cricketing form had dipped, and public opinion quickly turned toxic. Many unfairly pointed fingers at Nagma, holding her responsible for his slump. “There was a career at stake,” she said. "And you have to weigh things beyond emotions. You can’t let ego guide every decision.” Her words hinted at a relationship filled with genuine care but overshadowed by external pressures.