Affair or speculation? Flashback to Sourav Ganguly’s link-up with Nagma

Sourav Ganguly, fondly hailed as the 'Maharaja of Indian Cricket', is a name that commands respect both on and off the field. Known for revolutionizing Indian cricket with his aggressive leadership and stylish batting, especially through his iconic off-side strokes, he earned the nickname 'God of the Off-Side'. But beyond his stellar cricketing journey lies a lesser-discussed personal chapter, his alleged romantic involvement with actress-turned-politician, Nagma.
While Sourav is celebrated today as a devoted family man married to classical dancer Dona Ganguly and father to their daughter Sana, there was a time when his personal life was caught in the public eye. Rumours of an affair with Nagma dominated gossip columns, sparking intense media speculation. Though the relationship was never formally confirmed by Ganguly, Nagma eventually addressed it in an interview.
In the conversation, Nagma revealed that the relationship had to end due to the relentless scrutiny and backlash Ganguly was facing. At the time, his cricketing form had dipped, and public opinion quickly turned toxic. Many unfairly pointed fingers at Nagma, holding her responsible for his slump. “There was a career at stake,” she said. "And you have to weigh things beyond emotions. You can’t let ego guide every decision.” Her words hinted at a relationship filled with genuine care but overshadowed by external pressures.
Nagma admitted that she never intended to become a burden in someone’s life, especially someone she truly loved. The growing negativity and public shaming led her to make the difficult choice to step away. She explained how being blamed for someone else’s struggles eventually chips away at the joy of the relationship. “Instead of bringing happiness, you start bringing pain and that’s when it’s time to move on.” Despite her deep affection for Sourav Ganguly, Nagma chose to exit quietly, prioritising his career and well-being over her personal desires.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.