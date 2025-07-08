All you need to know about Ella Carlsen, chess superstar Magnus Carlsen’s wife

Magnus Carlsen, the chess icon, recently left headlines with a post on social media: announcing that he and his wife Ella Carlsen are expecting their first child. Earlier this year, their idyllic wedding in Oslo, with snowy weather at Holmenkollen Chapel, was a new personal milestone for the current World Chess Champion.

Who is Ella Carlsen?

Ella Victoria Carlsen was born in 1998 and is 26 years of age. Her origin is mixed; she is Hong Kong-born to a Norwegian mother and an American father and also has permanent residency in Singapore, where she spent most of her growing-up years. Her education is accordingly cosmopolitan, having studied at Oslo's Uranienborg School and later at institutions in the UK, the US and Canada.

The public became aware of their relationship in February 2024 during the Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T. Challenge in Germany. Ella was a regular fixture at Magnus’ top tournaments throughout 2024, including Oslo’s Champions Chess Tour Finals and the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York. Magnus has been candid about Ella's knowledge and support, citing its positive influence on his performance.