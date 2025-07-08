All you need to know about Ella Carlsen, chess superstar Magnus Carlsen’s wife

Magnus Carlsen, the chess icon, recently left headlines with a post on social media: announcing that he and his wife Ella Carlsen are expecting their first child. Earlier this year, their idyllic wedding in Oslo, with snowy weather at Holmenkollen Chapel, was a new personal milestone for the current World Chess Champion.
Ella Victoria Carlsen was born in 1998 and is 26 years of age. Her origin is mixed; she is Hong Kong-born to a Norwegian mother and an American father and also has permanent residency in Singapore, where she spent most of her growing-up years. Her education is accordingly cosmopolitan, having studied at Oslo's Uranienborg School and later at institutions in the UK, the US and Canada.
The public became aware of their relationship in February 2024 during the Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T. Challenge in Germany. Ella was a regular fixture at Magnus’ top tournaments throughout 2024, including Oslo’s Champions Chess Tour Finals and the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York. Magnus has been candid about Ella's knowledge and support, citing its positive influence on his performance.
Apart from being a supportive partner, Ella also has her own passion. She is a fan of the arts, specifically design and photography, and posts her creations on social media. She is also a chess player, with a speed game rating of around 1100, and has executed checkmates through different pieces. Ella is also said to take on an increasingly important role in handling Magnus' professional life with his father.
The wedding, which is a small affair for close friends and family, is also said to have had a Netflix production team present, which suggests there might be some chess-themed series in the works. Although Magnus has said he wants to shelter his future family from the extreme media attention he experiences, Ella has been keen for Singapore to serve as their residence.