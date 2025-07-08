Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers files for divorce after six years, requests spousal support

After six years of marriage, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are officially parting ways. According to court filings obtained this week, Aaron has submitted divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court, marking July 4 as the couple’s date of separation. The businessman, who married Denise in 2018, has cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split.
While the couple share no biological children, Denise has two adult daughters with former husband Charlie Sheen and an adopted teenage daughter. Aaron was previously married to Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan, with their divorce finalised shortly before he wed Denise in a private ceremony in Malibu. In the legal documents, Aaron is seeking spousal support from the 54-year-old actress and entrepreneur. He claims he has had no income since shutting down a business in 2023 and alleges that Denise earns upwards of $250,000 a month from a mix of television projects, endorsement deals, and her OnlyFans presence. Aaron is also requesting that their assets and debts remain separately owned, listing a motorcycle, power tools, and a sports car under his personal property.
Despite the recent filing, Denise has yet to publicly comment on the split. However, earlier this year on her Peacock reality show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she made a telling remark during a confessional segment: “I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f— get divorced.” To which Aaron had replied, “No, we’ll just have different homes or something. But we’re not gonna hate each other.”
Denise and Aaron began dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later. Their relationship often played out on reality television, offering viewers glimpses of both their domestic bliss and rising tensions. As the legal proceedings begin, fans are left wondering how the divorce will unfold — especially given the request for spousal support and the couple’s high-profile public personas.
