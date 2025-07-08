Jr NTR wraps shooting for War 2

Telugu cinema star Jr NTR said he got to learn a lot from his War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan, as he completed shooting for the film.

Jr NTR posts on social media, wraps War 2 shoot

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 film War, which featured Hrithik in the role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to hit the big screen on August 14.

Jr NTR shared the news on his Instagram story on Monday evening.

"And It's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one... It's always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of 'War 2'. @ayan_mukerii has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience," the 42-year-old actor wrote.

"A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th," he added.

War 2 promises to deliver six major action sequences shot across five countries over 150 days. The movie is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and is a part of YRF Spy Universe.

The YRF Spy Universe also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger movies and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The next instalment in the franchise is Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.