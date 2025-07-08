Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrates 10 years of marriage with Shahid Kapoor, shares heartfelt photos

Among the highlights are tender photos of Shahid playing with their kids and sweet snapshots of the couple sharing romantic moments, including one where Shahid lovingly kisses Mira on the cheek.

The couple, who tied the knot on July 7, 2015, had a close-knit wedding attended only by family and close friends. Their special day began with a Gurudwara ceremony in the late morning, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding and jaimala ceremony later that afternoon.

More recently, Mira gave fans a peek into their playful bond by sharing a fun moment from a game of pickleball. In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Shahid is seen striking a goofy pose with a ball perched on his head while Mira snaps a selfie. She humorously captioned it, “In a pickle.”

Known for their light-hearted banter and frequent Instagram appearances, Shahid and Mira often charm fans with glimpses of their loving and fun-filled relationship. Whether teasing each other or posting affectionate tributes, the couple continues to set couple goals.

Earlier, Mira shared a heartfelt birthday message for Shahid, posting a blurry yet intimate photo of the two and writing, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever. In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one. The magic is in you.”

