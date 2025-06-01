Internet reacts to Mira Rajput’s organisation selling stress management sessions for INR 1.75 Lakh

However, Dhun Wellness is facing some criticism over its eye-popping prices for stress relief sessions. While the retreat promises tranquillity, rejuvenation, and holistic healing, what really got social media buzzing were the hefty costs, especially the staggering INR 1.75 lakh for a week-long Sleep Reset and Gut Cleanse program. Users on Reddit wasted no time questioning the pricing and Mira's Goop-inspired wellness branding.

One user quipped, “For just ₹1.75 lakh, Mira will personally reset your sleep,” while another chimed in, “All you really need is some mild muscle relaxants and vodka.” Several memes even likened her to a “Kailash Colony version of Gwyneth Paltrow,” poking fun at the Hollywood wellness guru known for her quirky and expensive offerings.