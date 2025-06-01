Internet reacts to Mira Rajput’s organisation selling stress management sessions for INR 1.75 Lakh

Mira Rajput Kapoor has long been an advocate for wellness and minimalism, but her latest project has certainly caught the internet's eye—and not just once! The entrepreneur and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor has recently unveiled Dhun Wellness, a luxurious retreat located in Bandra, Mumbai, where guests can indulge in Ayurvedic therapies, chakra scans, and personalized wellness programs.
However, Dhun Wellness is facing some criticism over its eye-popping prices for stress relief sessions. While the retreat promises tranquillity, rejuvenation, and holistic healing, what really got social media buzzing were the hefty costs, especially the staggering INR 1.75 lakh for a week-long Sleep Reset and Gut Cleanse program. Users on Reddit wasted no time questioning the pricing and Mira's Goop-inspired wellness branding.
One user quipped, “For just ₹1.75 lakh, Mira will personally reset your sleep,” while another chimed in, “All you really need is some mild muscle relaxants and vodka.” Several memes even likened her to a “Kailash Colony version of Gwyneth Paltrow,” poking fun at the Hollywood wellness guru known for her quirky and expensive offerings.
According to reports, even the shorter treatments come with a hefty price tag: a 90-minute Tulya session costs INR 12,500, and a 30-minute EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) anxiety relief session is priced at INR 10,000. One Redditor captured the frustration perfectly: “Nothing under INR 12k an hour! Are you serious?!”
Despite the criticism, Mira’s Dhun Wellness is still up and running, with the Kapoor family firmly supporting her. As the internet debates the balance between affordability and luxury, Mira’s message remains clear—wellness, much like fashion, comes with a price tag. Whether that price is justified, however, is a whole different conversation.