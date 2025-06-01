Chhaava director Laxman Utekar calls out Anurag Kashyap’s Bollywood exit claims

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar, riding high on the box office success of Chhaava, has fired back at fellow filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his repeated criticism of mainstream Hindi cinema. In a brutally honest interview, Laxman addressed Anurag’s now-infamous statement claiming Bollywood is ‘dying’ and creatively ‘toxic’.
“If you’re unhappy, just leave. No one is forcing you to stay,” Laxman said, in what appeared to be a direct jab at Anurag’s disillusionment with the Hindi film industry. “This industry thrives on creative energy. If you’ve mentally checked out, how can you make great cinema?” He challenged Anurag’s frequent assertion that the audience lacks the ‘sensibility’ to appreciate certain types of films.
“It’s not that the audience doesn’t have sensibility—it’s that some filmmakers can’t accept what the audience enjoys. If people are rejecting your films, maybe it's time to recalibrate, not complain.” He pointed to the massive commercial success of films like RRR, Pushpa, Baahubali, and Chhaava as proof that cinema in India is far from dying. “Today, films are doing Rs 700-1200 crore in business. Clearly, someone’s watching.”
Laxman also took aim at what he sees as a creative disconnect between some filmmakers and the masses. “They live in Juhu and Bandra, holiday in London and Dubai, and have no idea what a commuter in Borivali wants to watch. You can’t serve Gucci to someone who can’t afford a belt.” He urged filmmakers to ‘get out of their bubbles’, drink a cutting chai at a local station, and actually understand what resonates with everyday Indians. “Don’t act like you’re here to change the world or deliver salvation. You’re here to entertain.”
Anurag, known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev.D, had earlier said that he’s ‘left Mumbai’ and distanced himself from the industry due to its obsession with unrealistic box office expectations. He also accused platforms like Netflix India of being creatively stifling. Whether this public war of words continues remains to be seen—but Laxman’s message is clear: evolve or exit.