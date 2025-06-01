Chhaava director Laxman Utekar calls out Anurag Kashyap’s Bollywood exit claims

“It’s not that the audience doesn’t have sensibility—it’s that some filmmakers can’t accept what the audience enjoys. If people are rejecting your films, maybe it's time to recalibrate, not complain.” He pointed to the massive commercial success of films like RRR, Pushpa, Baahubali, and Chhaava as proof that cinema in India is far from dying. “Today, films are doing Rs 700-1200 crore in business. Clearly, someone’s watching.”

Laxman also took aim at what he sees as a creative disconnect between some filmmakers and the masses. “They live in Juhu and Bandra, holiday in London and Dubai, and have no idea what a commuter in Borivali wants to watch. You can’t serve Gucci to someone who can’t afford a belt.” He urged filmmakers to ‘get out of their bubbles’, drink a cutting chai at a local station, and actually understand what resonates with everyday Indians. “Don’t act like you’re here to change the world or deliver salvation. You’re here to entertain.”