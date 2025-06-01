The Academy pays tribute to Lagaan with ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’

On its official Instagram page, The Academy shared a beloved clip from the film’s iconic song Radha Kaise Na Jale, featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, sending fans into an emotional spiral of memories.

The post was captioned, “Love, longing and a little bit of fire in her eyes. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing Radha Kaise Na Jale (vocals by Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan) from Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film (India) at the 74th Oscars.”

This touching tribute reminded audiences of Lagaan’s extraordinary journey, from a rural Indian village in colonial times to the global stage of the Academy Awards.

Its nomination for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002 marked a milestone for Indian cinema, introducing international audiences to a powerful blend of history, sport, and storytelling.