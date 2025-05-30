We missed Irrfan Khan while filming for ‘Metro… In Dino’: Anurag Basu and Konkana Sen Sharma

‘There were many moments in the film when we missed him (Irrfan) during the shooting. There was a scene that we were shooting with Konkana, and the tone of the scene was something that we had shot before. There was a silent moment, we exchanged looks and Koko started crying. We miss him. We miss Kay Kay very much, cameraman Bobby Singh, art director and other people who were an integral part of the film, and are not part of it, so we miss them,’ Basu told reporters here last evening.

Konkana, who played Khan's love interest in the first part of the film, echoed similar sentiments.