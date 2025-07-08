Priyanka Chopra’s daughter finds her ‘bestie’ in Salman Khan’s niece Ayat

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas found a new best friend in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s niece Ayat.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas finds a new bestie

Priyanka on Tuesday morning took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a cute video of Malti and Ayat, daughter of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma holding hands and talking as they walked together. The video seemed to be from Priyanka’s home in the US.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote, “So good seeing you Arpita Khan Sharma. Our girls are such besties." Arpita re-shared the video and replied, “It’s always so lovely meeting you and it was even lovelier spending the evening with Malti."

Priyanka’s latest work includes Head Of States, directed by Ilya Naishuller, an action-comedy film. Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles It also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

The film premiered exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. In the action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The 42-year-old actress also has Krrish 4, which marks actor Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut.

She is all set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Adding to the line-up, Priyanka’s upcoming projects also include SSMB 29, a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.