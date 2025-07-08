Metro…In Dino collects Rs 16.75 crore at box office in three days

Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro…In Dino has collected Rs 16.75 crore net at the domestic box office during its opening weekend.

Metro…In Dino makes Rs 16.75 crore since release

The musical romance drama stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. It revolves around the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting and released in theatres worldwide on July 4.

According to the box office tracking site Sacnilk, Metro…In Dino opened with Rs 3.5 crore net. The film went on to earn Rs 6 crore nett and Rs 7.25 crore net on the following days at the domestic box office.

Metro…In Dino is a follow-up to Anurag’s acclaimed 2007 film Life in a… Metro, starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shiney Ahuja. Konkona is the only actor who featured in both films.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd.