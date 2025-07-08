Returning to Kyunki... not just a step back in a role but to a story that redefined Indian TV: Smriti Irani

‘Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation,’ the actor-politician said.

The BJP leader said she has straddled two powerful platforms — media and public policy — in the last 25 years and they both have their own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment.

‘Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion, and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy.’ The show, which had a cult following with millions watching the family saga unfold on television, also featured Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta and Hiten Tejwani. It was created by Ekta Kapoor.

The show, which had more than 1,800 episodes, marked 25 years on June 3. Irani shared a post on her Instagram handle to celebrate the milestone of a story ‘that entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives’.