Saiyami Kher makes history as first Indian actor to finish Ironman 70.3 twice in under a year

What makes this win even more compelling is that Sweden’s course was no walk in the woods. With freezing waters, sharp inclines and punishing headwinds, it’s the kind of race that humbles even seasoned athletes. But Saiyami pushed through, refusing to let the elements — or her menstrual cycle — hold her back.

In a deeply personal note shared post-race, she wrote: “Endurance sport is never about proving anything to others. It’s a battle against your own limits. This time, I just wanted to beat the version of me from last year. And I did.” Saiyami also addressed the additional challenges women face in high-endurance sport: “Racing during your period isn’t ideal, but it’s a reminder that your mind can override discomfort. Finishing something that once felt impossible is the most quietly satisfying win.”

Known for her athletic streak and fearless mindset, Saiyami has long spoken about how sport has shaped her discipline and worldview. While most celebrities sweat it out for the camera, she’s out here rewriting what it means to be a fit female public figure in India. Her double Ironman finish doesn’t just break records — it breaks stereotypes. Saiyami Kher is not just an actress who runs; she’s a runner who acts. And she’s setting the pace for an entire generation.