Carlos Alcaraz and Tom Holland tease a golf bro-date at Wimbledon

There may be tension on the court at Wimbledon, but things were all chill and charm on the sidelines this week when Carlos Alcaraz and Tom Holland sparked what might become the tournament's most unexpected (and wholesome) bromance.

In a moment that lit up social media, the duo were seen exchanging compliments and casually plotting a golf game

The 22-year-old defending champion breezed past Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets (6-2, 6-3, 6-3) to secure his place in the Wimbledon semifinals. But it wasn’t just tennis fans watching, Marvel star and golf enthusiast Tom Holland made a surprise visit to Carlos's practice session, and things quickly took a friendly turn.

“I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing,” Carlos told the Spider-Man star, to which Holland responded, “We should play!”

During his post-match press conference, Carlos grinned when asked about the exchange. “Once we set up a match on golf, I just go for it,” he said with a smile. “I saw him playing sometimes. There are some videos of him playing golf. I would say he could beat me.”

Still, the Spaniard seemed eager to hit the course with Holland. “It would be such an honor. I’ll try to set it up in these two days that I have some time. Let’s see if he’s available, and we’ll tee it up.”