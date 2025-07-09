Carlos Alcaraz and Tom Holland tease a golf bro-date at Wimbledon

There may be tension on the court at Wimbledon, but things were all chill and charm on the sidelines this week when Carlos Alcaraz and Tom Holland sparked what might become the tournament's most unexpected (and wholesome) bromance.
The 22-year-old defending champion breezed past Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets (6-2, 6-3, 6-3) to secure his place in the Wimbledon semifinals. But it wasn’t just tennis fans watching, Marvel star and golf enthusiast Tom Holland made a surprise visit to Carlos's practice session, and things quickly took a friendly turn.
“I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing,” Carlos told the Spider-Man star, to which Holland responded, “We should play!”
During his post-match press conference, Carlos grinned when asked about the exchange. “Once we set up a match on golf, I just go for it,” he said with a smile. “I saw him playing sometimes. There are some videos of him playing golf. I would say he could beat me.”
Still, the Spaniard seemed eager to hit the course with Holland. “It would be such an honor. I’ll try to set it up in these two days that I have some time. Let’s see if he’s available, and we’ll tee it up.”
This wouldn’t be Carlos's first golf side quest during Wimbledon — the young champion has also played a few rounds with tennis legend Andy Murray, who cheekily told reporters to “ask [Carlos] what happened” in their last match.
Meanwhile, Tom Holland isn’t new to the tennis world either. The British actor, a regular Wimbledon guest, has been spotted at tournaments with girlfriend Zendaya, including last year’s BNP Paribas Open during her Challengers promo tour.
With their shared love of sport, watches (both are Rolex guys), and now potentially tee times, fans are already rooting for a full-fledged Carlos-Tom buddy tour.
