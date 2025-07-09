Is Jennifer Aniston dating her hypnotist, Jim Curtis?

Jennifer Aniston might have a new man in her life, and no, he’s not from Hollywood this time. The actress, who’s kept her love life low-key since splitting with Justin Theroux in 2018, is now rumoured to be dating transformational coach and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis — a figure fans are already calling ‘Hypnotist Jim’.

Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with ‘Hypnotist Jim’ is raising eyebrows

The buzz began earlier this summer when eagle-eyed followers noticed Jennifer had followed Jim on Instagram. Not long after, the two began exchanging Likes and Comments, fuelling quiet speculation. The whispers turned louder when they were seen having dinner together in California. But as we all know in LA, dinner doesn’t always mean romance.

However, the rumour mill went into overdrive after the duo were spotted together in Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend. Photos show Jennifer introducing Jim to her close friends, including actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, before the group boarded a yacht. It’s not a hard confirmation — but that’s not exactly a casual coffee run either.