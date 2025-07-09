Is Jennifer Aniston dating her hypnotist, Jim Curtis?

Jennifer Aniston might have a new man in her life, and no, he’s not from Hollywood this time. The actress, who’s kept her love life low-key since splitting with Justin Theroux in 2018, is now rumoured to be dating transformational coach and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis — a figure fans are already calling ‘Hypnotist Jim’.
The buzz began earlier this summer when eagle-eyed followers noticed Jennifer had followed Jim on Instagram. Not long after, the two began exchanging Likes and Comments, fuelling quiet speculation. The whispers turned louder when they were seen having dinner together in California. But as we all know in LA, dinner doesn’t always mean romance.
However, the rumour mill went into overdrive after the duo were spotted together in Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend. Photos show Jennifer introducing Jim to her close friends, including actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, before the group boarded a yacht. It’s not a hard confirmation — but that’s not exactly a casual coffee run either.
So, who is Jim Curtis? He’s not an actor or producer, but rather a well-known name in wellness circles. With over 500,000 Instagram followers, Jim calls himself a “transformational coach and hypnotherapist.” He’s also the author of Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide, a book on mindset and spiritual growth — which Jennifer coincidentally recommended on her Instagram Stories back in May.
Jim often posts thoughtful reflections on relationships, mental clarity and self-worth. One of his posts from late 2023 — “Is it better to settle or stay alone?” — was liked by Aniston, prompting even more curiosity among fans. While neither Jen nor Jim has addressed the rumours, their recent travel and growing public interactions suggest something more than a casual friendship. That said, the two could very well be spiritual confidantes rather than romantic partners.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.