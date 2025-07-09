Nicki Minaj reignites feud With Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z following lawsuit ruling

The rapper also seemingly addressed the specifics of Emilio’s lawsuit on X, stating, “Being a gay man doesn’t give any woman the right to sexually grind on you or have sex in front of you. I remember seeing someone grinding on their hair stylist & he seemed so uncomfortable.” This latest social media tirade follows a heated exchange of diss tracks between Megan and Nicki earlier in 2024.

The Super Freaky Girl rapper then went after Jay-Z, sharing a 50 Cent post regarding a reported paternity lawsuit against a man who claims to be Jay-Z's son. Minaj has had an ongoing beef with Roc Nation for being accused of pushing industry mechanisms against her career after she decided to sign with Young Money. She has also attacked Jay-Z for not considering Lil Wayne over Kendrick Lamar at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and asserts that Jay owes her between £80 million and £160 million, some of which she threatens to spend on educating her fans.

So far, neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Jay-Z or Roc Nation has publicly reacted to Nicki Minaj‘s recent allegations.