Kevin Jonas reveals he lost ‘almost all’ his money post 2013 band split

Reflecting on his journey, Kevin shared how quickly fame and fortune can fade without the right guidance. “I went from having financial success to not even understanding what money was, and then to losing almost all of it,” he said candidly. He went on to admit just how severe the losses were, saying, “Yeah, most of it like, down to the last 10 percent.”

The primary cause of his financial downfall, Kevin explained, was a series of ill-advised investments and business partnerships. “I invested in a bunch of property and was building at the time, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the right partnership if you know what I mean,” he noted, hinting at failed collaborations that led to serious monetary setbacks.