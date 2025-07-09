Kevin Jonas reveals he lost ‘almost all’ his money post 2013 band split

The Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Nick, and Joe have long held a special place in the hearts of fans around the world. But when the band took a break in 2013, it wasn’t just an emotional moment for their followers but also marked a deeply challenging period for Kevin Jonas personally. In a recent appearance on The School of Greatness podcast hosted by Lewis Howes, Kevin opened up about the financial hardships he faced during the group’s hiatus, revealing that he lost nearly everything due to poor business decisions made early in his career.
Reflecting on his journey, Kevin shared how quickly fame and fortune can fade without the right guidance. “I went from having financial success to not even understanding what money was, and then to losing almost all of it,” he said candidly. He went on to admit just how severe the losses were, saying, “Yeah, most of it like, down to the last 10 percent.”
The primary cause of his financial downfall, Kevin explained, was a series of ill-advised investments and business partnerships. “I invested in a bunch of property and was building at the time, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the right partnership if you know what I mean,” he noted, hinting at failed collaborations that led to serious monetary setbacks.
For context, the Jonas Brothers initially shot to stardom in the mid-2000s, launching their first tour in 2005 and releasing their debut album, It’s About Time, in 2006. Their popularity skyrocketed after starring in Disney’s Camp Rock in 2008. However, the trio announced a hiatus in 2013 to pursue individual projects like Nick and Joe focused on solo music and acting, while Kevin explored business ventures and family life.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.