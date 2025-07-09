Lauryn Hill performs to a near–empty crowd at the Essence Fest till 3.37 am

Live performance to an empty audience? It’s something many up-and-coming artistes know all too well. But this time, it was Lauryn Hill at the Essence Fest — rocking the stage at 3.37 am with no crowd in sight. She took to the stage hours after her performance was scheduled and the result, well, only a handful patiently enjoying her music.

Lauryn Hill showed up, even if the schedule didn’t

Lauryn holds a bit of a reputation for late shows, but this time it was out of her hands. The Essence Festival as a whole started late and all the schedules shifted to a later time. The festival organisers have since addressed the issue on social media, acknowledging the delay and accepting responsibility for the scheduling disruptions.

The official page of the Essence Festival took to Instagram and addressed the situation head-on, posting a video of the singer with a powerful caption that read, “Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines. She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can. The delay? Not hers. We will take that... ”