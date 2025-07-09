Lauryn Hill performs to a near–empty crowd at the Essence Fest till 3.37 am

Live performance to an empty audience? It’s something many up-and-coming artistes know all too well. But this time, it was Lauryn Hill at the Essence Fest — rocking the stage at 3.37 am with no crowd in sight. She took to the stage hours after her performance was scheduled and the result, well, only a handful patiently enjoying her music.
Lauryn holds a bit of a reputation for late shows, but this time it was out of her hands. The Essence Festival as a whole started late and all the schedules shifted to a later time. The festival organisers have since addressed the issue on social media, acknowledging the delay and accepting responsibility for the scheduling disruptions.
The official page of the Essence Festival took to Instagram and addressed the situation head-on, posting a video of the singer with a powerful caption that read, “Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines. She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can. The delay? Not hers. We will take that... ”
The performance was scheduled at the late hours of 12.30 am but with the delays of the prior musicians, it only started at 2.30 am. Performing to an almost empty audience, the show concluded at 3.37 am. Amid backlash over the musician’s set at Essence Festival, fans took to social media to criticize the delay with many wrongly assuming that it was her doing. In response to the outrage, the organisers stated, “Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them. All love and deep profound admiration for Ms. Lauryn Hill.”
Appreciating the organisers for taking responsibility, many fans took to social media to share how much they enjoyed the show. Despite a crowd of only about 50 people, those present celebrated the singer with unmatched energy and admiration.