50 percent of global subscribers watch anime content: Netflix

This surge in popularity isn’t accidental. Over the past five years, Netflix has tripled its anime viewership by focusing on a robust lineup of both original productions and dual-streamed fan favorites. In 2024 alone, 33 anime titles made it to Netflix’s Global Top 10 list (Non-English category), underscoring the genre’s rising dominance on the platform. Incredibly, anime content on the platform was viewed more than a billion times last year, with 80–90% of viewers choosing to watch dubbed versions showing just how global the appeal has become.

From cult classics to fresh originals, Netflix has built a diverse anime library. Recent hits like Dandadan and Sakamoto Days have seen impressive runs, with Sakamoto Days staying in the Global Top 10 for 10 consecutive weeks. Titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dragon Ball DAIMA, available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, continue to attract massive audiences. Fan-favorites such as Spy x Family, Castlevania: Nocturne, Delicious in Dungeon, Demon Slayer, My Happy Marriage, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are also among the platform’s most-watched content.