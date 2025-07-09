50 percent of global subscribers watch anime content: Netflix

Anime is no longer a niche corner of streaming it's a global entertainment force, and Netflix has the numbers to prove it. During its presentation at Anime Expo, Netflix revealed that more than half of its global subscriber base watches anime content. That translates to over 150 million households, with an estimated reach of around 300 million viewers worldwide.
This surge in popularity isn’t accidental. Over the past five years, Netflix has tripled its anime viewership by focusing on a robust lineup of both original productions and dual-streamed fan favorites. In 2024 alone, 33 anime titles made it to Netflix’s Global Top 10 list (Non-English category), underscoring the genre’s rising dominance on the platform. Incredibly, anime content on the platform was viewed more than a billion times last year, with 80–90% of viewers choosing to watch dubbed versions showing just how global the appeal has become.
From cult classics to fresh originals, Netflix has built a diverse anime library. Recent hits like Dandadan and Sakamoto Days have seen impressive runs, with Sakamoto Days staying in the Global Top 10 for 10 consecutive weeks. Titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dragon Ball DAIMA, available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, continue to attract massive audiences. Fan-favorites such as Spy x Family, Castlevania: Nocturne, Delicious in Dungeon, Demon Slayer, My Happy Marriage, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are also among the platform’s most-watched content.
Notably, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has earned praise from long-time anime enthusiasts, with some hailing it as the best Western anime adaptation to date. Riding on that success, the streamer is now gearing up to release a fresh adaptation of the One Piece manga, titled The One Piece.