Netflix confirms ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 for September launch

Netflix’s adrenaline-fueled Japanese thriller Alice in Borderland is officially returning for a third season, with a premiere date set for September 25. Alongside this announcement, the streamer has dropped a gripping first teaser, promising another round of high-stakes survival drama set in a twisted alternate reality.
After the explosive success of Season 2 which topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English series—the story picks up with Arisu and Usagi, who are now living a peaceful married life, yet remain psychologically tethered to the haunting memories of the Borderland. That illusion of peace is shattered when Usagi mysteriously vanishes, drawn back into the otherworld by Ryuji (played by Kento Kaku), a man investigating the afterlife. A shattered Arisu is confronted by Banda, a now-resident of the Borderland, who reveals her location forcing Arisu to re-enter the perilous realm they once escaped.
Director Shinsuke Sato returns to guide the saga forward, continuing his work from the previous seasons. The series remains rooted in Haro Aso’s popular manga, diving deeper into the liminal space between life and death. Returning cast members include Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma, while new faces such as Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Tina Tamashiro, and Kento Kaku join the deadly game.
The production once again comes from Robot, with creative backing from The Seven. The team includes writers Yasuko Kuramitsu and Shinsuke Sato, music by Yutaka Yamada, cinematography from Taro Kawazu, and action direction by Yuji Shimomura. Visual effects are led by Atsushi Doi, while producers Akira Morii and Tomoki Takase oversee the project.
With a blend of psychological tension, cinematic visuals, and emotionally driven performances, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is poised to push the boundaries of its universe even further. Fans can mark their calendars for September 25, when the next chapter begins streaming exclusively on Netflix.
