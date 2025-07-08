Netflix confirms ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 for September launch

After the explosive success of Season 2 which topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English series—the story picks up with Arisu and Usagi, who are now living a peaceful married life, yet remain psychologically tethered to the haunting memories of the Borderland. That illusion of peace is shattered when Usagi mysteriously vanishes, drawn back into the otherworld by Ryuji (played by Kento Kaku), a man investigating the afterlife. A shattered Arisu is confronted by Banda, a now-resident of the Borderland, who reveals her location forcing Arisu to re-enter the perilous realm they once escaped.

Director Shinsuke Sato returns to guide the saga forward, continuing his work from the previous seasons. The series remains rooted in Haro Aso’s popular manga, diving deeper into the liminal space between life and death. Returning cast members include Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma, while new faces such as Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Tina Tamashiro, and Kento Kaku join the deadly game.