On Guru Dutt's birth anniversary, Devi Dutt remembers his elder brother and mentor

Guru Dutt was famous for his quicksilver temper on the movie sets but he was equally good at winning over people, says Devi Dutt while remembering his elder brother on the actor-filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary.

Devi Dutt remembers brother Guru Dutt on his birth centenary

Devi Dutt witnessed every shade of his brother's temperament, the man who gifted Indian cinema timeless classics like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

"He was lovely. He would get angry a lot. He would speak his heart out, but within some time, he would make the other person feel as if nothing had gone wrong. He would win over a person's heart, Devi Dutt told PTI, recalling how he has still kept the wrist watch that his brother gifted him on his wedding day.

"I still have the watch with me. But I don't wear it anymore," he added.

Guru Dutt, who died at the age of 39 in 1964, was 13 years elder to Devi Dutt.

What kind of a relationship did brother Guru Dutt ad Devi Dutt share?

"He would treat me like a child. He was 13 years older than me. I would cry a lot as he would insult me in front of everyone. I would tell my mother, 'What kind of a brother is he?' My mother would confront him, and he would say, 'I do so because he is my brother, and he should become a good producer', Devi Dutt, who worked as production manager on movies like Aar Paar, Mr and Mrs 55, CID, Sailaab, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi.

When asked if Guru Dutt was receptive to ideas and suggestions from others, Devi said he never mustered the courage to speak up in front of his brother. "I would stay away from him because I would fear he would shout at me. Whenever he would not see me around, he would yell, 'Where is Devi?' He taught me almost everything about the making of a film.

"Initially, he put me in the sound department, then he shifted me to production, and then I was in charge of the studio. He had a lot of trust in me," added Devi.

One remarkable anecdote that stands out in Devi Dutt's memory is related to the climax of Guru Dutt's seminal movie Pyaasa.