OutStation: Meet India’s first teen boy band created by Savan Kotecha

A fresh wave is about to hit India’s music landscape — introducing OutStation, a dynamic new teen boy band bringing together five exceptional young talents from across the country. The group, made up of artistes aged 17 to 22, was formed through an intensive nationwide talent search that aimed to uncover India’s next pop phenomenon.

Meet OutStation: India’s new teen boy band set to shake up the pop scene

Thousands of hopefuls auditioned for the chance to join the band, with the top 12 candidates heading into a rigorous, month-long bootcamp in Goa. After weeks of vocal training, choreography, and artist development, five final members were chosen to debut as OutStation — a group designed to reflect the voice, energy, and diversity of young India.

The band members comprise Bhuvan Shetty (22) from Udupi, Karnataka, Hemang Singh (20) from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Mashaal Shaikh (21) from Goa, Kurien Sebastian (20) a Malayali raised in Delhi, and Shayan Pattem (17) an Army kid from Hyderabad. Each member brings his own distinct personality and musical flair, promising a unique blend of sound and style aimed at capturing the hearts of Gen Z audiences across the country.

At the creative helm of OutStation is Savan Kotecha, a 17-time Grammy nominee and globally acclaimed songwriter and producer. Known for his work with One Direction, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and most recently Ed Sheeran’s hit Sapphire, Savan brings decades of industry expertise to the project.

“India is full of incredible untapped talent, and yet we haven’t seen a truly modern, youth-led pop group emerge,” said Kotecha. “With OutStation, we wanted to create something that truly reflects the aspirations, diversity, and creativity of young India — not just in how they sound, but in who they are.”

The formation and launch of OutStation is the result of a groundbreaking initiative by Visva Records India — an imprint label led by Kotecha, in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India.

Though relatively new, Visva Records India is already leaving its mark on the global music scene, with seven tracks currently featured in the Top 25 of Spotify’s Global Charts, largely driven by their work on the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. The label also recently topped Spotify India’s charts with Sapphire, a collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh, co-written by Savan.

With OutStation, Visva Records is now turning its attention to India’s teen pop space — investing in early-stage talent and creating music that speaks directly to a generation hungry for fresh voices and relatable stories.

