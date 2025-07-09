Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi apartment after weeks

The apartment and balcony doors were locked from within and this has led investigators to initially rule out forced entry or foul play, although an official cause of death is still pending. A senior police surgeon confirmed that the body was “in a very advanced stage of decomposition.” A full post-mortem examination is now underway to determine what caused Humaira’s sudden death.

Reports suggest Humaira had been living alone in Karachi for the past seven years. Sources close to the case claim she had not paid her rent since 2024, prompting the landlord to seek legal action. The officer who discovered her body was executing a notice issued by the local court.

While the news has stunned fans and fellow actors alike, many are also questioning how someone so public could go unnoticed for so long. Social media has since been flooded with tributes and calls for a deeper look into the pressures faced by women in the entertainment industry who live alone. As investigations continue, her death raises troubling questions about mental health, loneliness and the lack of safety nets for women in showbiz living in isolation. More updates are expected once post-mortem findings are released.