Veteran actress Ayesha Khan found dead in Karachi home

Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her apartment in Karachi nearly a week after her passing, authorities confirmed. The 76-year-old’s body was discovered in a decomposed state inside her Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7 residence, where she had reportedly been living alone for several years.

The grim discovery was made after neighbours noticed a strong, foul odour coming from the flat and promptly alerted local police. Responding officers forced entry and recovered the body, which was then sent to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal procedures to determine the cause and approximate time of death. After initial examination, her remains were transferred to a mortuary for further formalities.

According to preliminary investigations, Ayesha Khan had limited social interaction and was leading a reclusive life. Police are now questioning neighbours and attempting to reach any remaining relatives as part of their ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death. Ayesha Khan was a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry during the golden era of television. She gained recognition for her powerful performances in classic serials like Dehleez, Daraarein, Akhri Chattan, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, and Ek Aur Aasman. Her filmography also includes roles in movies such as Muskaan, Fatima, and the Bollywood hit Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman—a film that further cemented her stature as a versatile actress.