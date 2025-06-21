Marathi actor-director Tushar Ghadigaonkar dies by suicide at 35

In a tragic turn of events, popular Marathi actor and director Tushar Ghadigaonkar died by suicide on Friday, sending shockwaves through the regional entertainment industry. The 35-year-old artist, known for his work across theatre, television and film, is believed to have taken this step due to growing mental stress and a prolonged lack of professional opportunities.

Theatre, television and film actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar’s untimely death has left the Marathi entertainment fraternity in mourning

Originally from Kankavali in Sindhudurg district, Tushar’s journey in the performing arts began at Mumbai’s Ruparel College, where he was an active member of the drama circle. With a natural flair for acting, he transitioned into Marathi theatre, and eventually found his footing in television and cinema. Over the years, Tushar built an impressive resume with appearances in acclaimed projects such as Lavangi Mirchi, Mann Kasturi Re, Bahubali, Unad, Zombieli, and Sukhacha Sarinni. He also featured in well-known Marathi serials like He Mann Bavare and Sakha Majha Pandurang, which aired on Sun Marathi. His work in the musical play Sangeet Bibat Aakhyan was also well-received.

Despite his growing body of work, Tushar reportedly faced a significant lull in professional assignments over the past few months. Initial reports suggest that the actor had been battling emotional distress due to the instability of his career—a situation that sadly led to his death. However, an official statement from his family or the authorities is yet to confirm the exact circumstances. News of his passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues and members of the Marathi cultural community, many of whom took to social media to express their shock and sadness. Several noted actors and directors have remembered Tushar as a dedicated and passionate performer who brought sincerity to every role he took on.