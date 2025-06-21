Karisma Kapoor holds back tears while comforting son at Sunjay Kapur’s funeral

Videos and photos from the ceremony have been shared on Instagram. In one such video, Kareena is seen gently placing her hand on Karisma’s arm as they walk away after offering floral tributes to Sunjay. The sisters stood close, offering emotional support to each other amidst the presence of family and well-wishers. In another poignant moment captured by the cameras, Samaira and Kiaan were seen embracing, with Karisma beside them and Kareena providing quiet strength to the grieving trio. Actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s husband, was also seen standing nearby.

Earlier footage also showed Karisma, along with her two children, placing flowers and paying their respects to the late businessman. Sunjay’s final rites took place at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi. According to a message circulating on social media, a prayer meeting will be held in his memory on June 22 from 4 to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.