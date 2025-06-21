Karisma Kapoor holds back tears while comforting son at Sunjay Kapur’s funeral

The Kapoor sisters stood in solidarity as they attended the funeral of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in Delhi on June 19. Sunjay, the former husband of Karisma Kapoor, passed away in London on June 12 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo. At the funeral, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen supporting her sister Karisma and her children, Samaira and Kiaan, as they paid their final respects.
Videos and photos from the ceremony have been shared on Instagram. In one such video, Kareena is seen gently placing her hand on Karisma’s arm as they walk away after offering floral tributes to Sunjay. The sisters stood close, offering emotional support to each other amidst the presence of family and well-wishers. In another poignant moment captured by the cameras, Samaira and Kiaan were seen embracing, with Karisma beside them and Kareena providing quiet strength to the grieving trio. Actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s husband, was also seen standing nearby.
Earlier footage also showed Karisma, along with her two children, placing flowers and paying their respects to the late businessman. Sunjay’s final rites took place at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi. According to a message circulating on social media, a prayer meeting will be held in his memory on June 22 from 4 to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.
Sunjay passed away while participating in a polo match in England. His company, Sona Comstar, confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack, though no additional official details have been released at this time.
Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married in 2003 and had two children together. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, and their separation was legally finalized in 2016.