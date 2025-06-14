Sunjay Kapur’s billion-dollar fortune: The Industrialist who outshone Bollywood's wealthiest

Though once known as Karisma Kapoor’s husband, Sunjay Kapur's legacy was rooted in business. At the time of his death, his net worth stood at a staggering Rs 10,300 crore ($1.2 billion), according to a business magazine. At his financial peak in 2022 and 2024, his fortune soared to Rs 13,000 crore ($1.6 billion), making him wealthier than Bollywood’s top-earning actor Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly holds a net worth of Rs 7,700 crore ($880 million). Remarkably, Sunjay's wealth was also five times greater than the collective estimated net worth of the entire Kapoor family, which stands at around Rs 2,000 crore. Karisma Kapoor herself is estimated to have a net worth of approximately Rs 120 crore.

Sunjay took over the reins of Sona Comstar after the death of his father, Surinder Kapur, who had originally founded the company in 1997. The “Sona” in the company's name traces back to a jewellery business started by Sunjay’s grandfather. Under Sunjay's leadership, the company rapidly expanded, establishing a strong presence in markets like China, Mexico, Serbia, and the United States. Today, Sona Comstar has a market capitalization nearing Rs 31,000 crore (approximately $4 billion), as per Bloomberg.