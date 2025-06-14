Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s body faces legal hurdles before return to India: Report

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in London on June 12. The 53-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack while playing polo, though some media outlets later suggested a possible bee sting might have triggered the cardiac event. However, the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed.
According to reports, Sanjay's funeral may be delayed due to legal complications. A source close to the family revealed that the process of repatriating his body to India is taking longer than expected because Sunjay was a U.S. citizen who died in the United Kingdom. “The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen who passed away in the UK, leading to an extended legal process before his body can be flown to India for the final rites,” the source explained.
Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay’s father-in-law and father of his current wife Priya Sachdev, confirmed to a news channel that the funeral will be held in Delhi. He added, “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites.”
Sunjay Kapur was a well-known figure in both business and elite social circles and was reportedly a close friend of Prince William. Over the years, he had been married three times. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996, which lasted four years. In 2003, he tied the knot with actor Karisma Kapoor. The couple had two children—Samaira, now 19, and Kiaan, 13. They filed for divorce in 2014, and it was finalized in 2016. Following his split from Karisma, Sunjay married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev in 2017. Together, they have a son named Azarias. At the time of his passing, Sunjay was living with Priya and their son. His untimely death has left family, friends, and associates mourning across continents.