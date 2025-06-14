Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s body faces legal hurdles before return to India: Report

According to reports, Sanjay's funeral may be delayed due to legal complications. A source close to the family revealed that the process of repatriating his body to India is taking longer than expected because Sunjay was a U.S. citizen who died in the United Kingdom. “The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen who passed away in the UK, leading to an extended legal process before his body can be flown to India for the final rites,” the source explained.

Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay’s father-in-law and father of his current wife Priya Sachdev, confirmed to a news channel that the funeral will be held in Delhi. He added, “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites.”