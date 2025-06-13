Sunjay Kapur, Karishma Kapoor’s ex–husband, dies of heart attack

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, popularly known for his high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce from actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away at the age of 53. Six hours after tweeting about the Ahmedabad plane crash, the industrialist died of heart attack during a polo match in the United Kingdom.
He was the chairman and non-executive director of Sona Comstar.
In a statement, the company said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Mr. Sunjay J. Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53.”
“A visionary leader, Mr. Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose,“ the statement added.
He was once married to Karishma Kapoor, a high-profile marriage that received intense media scrutiny. Tying the knot in 2003, the couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. But behind closed doors, Karisma’s life was far from glamorous.
She later filed for divorce and sought full custody of her children, outlining years of emotional degradation and physical abuse in her petition.
Among the most disturbing accusations was one involving their honeymoon. Karisma alleged that Sunjay Kapur attempted to "auction" her to one of his friends, even putting a price on the interaction. When she refused, he allegedly became violent. The revelation left both the media and her fans shaken.
Karisma’s trauma didn’t end there. During her pregnancy, she recalled being humiliated by her in-laws. She revealed a particularly cruel incident in which her mother-in-law gave her clothes that no longer fit, and upon failing to wear them, Sunjay allegedly instructed his mother to slap her. Such experiences left lasting emotional wounds.
In 2016, Karisma formally filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother. Authorities at Khar Police Station confirmed they were investigating the allegations. A senior officer stated, “We have registered the case and will conduct an inquiry. Sunjay and his mother will be questioned.”
Throughout her legal and personal battles, Karisma had the unwavering support of her family. Her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, spoke out strongly against Sunjay’s behaviour, branding him a “third-class man.”