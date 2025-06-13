Sunjay Kapur, Karishma Kapoor’s ex–husband, dies of heart attack

He was the chairman and non-executive director of Sona Comstar.

In a statement, the company said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Mr. Sunjay J. Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53.”

“A visionary leader, Mr. Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose,“ the statement added.

Sunjay was accused of trying to ‘auction’ his then wife Karishma Kapoor

He was once married to Karishma Kapoor, a high-profile marriage that received intense media scrutiny. Tying the knot in 2003, the couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. But behind closed doors, Karisma’s life was far from glamorous.

She later filed for divorce and sought full custody of her children, outlining years of emotional degradation and physical abuse in her petition.

Among the most disturbing accusations was one involving their honeymoon. Karisma alleged that Sunjay Kapur attempted to "auction" her to one of his friends, even putting a price on the interaction. When she refused, he allegedly became violent. The revelation left both the media and her fans shaken.