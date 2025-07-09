Who's Superman star David Corenswet's wife, Julia Best Warner?

David Corenswet may have impressed everyone as the new Superman in James Gunn’s reboot, but his rise to fame wouldn’t be complete without his wife, Julia Best Warner, by his side.

Superman star David Corenswet married wife Julia Best Warner two years ago

They married in March 2023 in a beautifully blended interfaith ceremony in New Orleans, honouring both David's Jewish roots and Julia's Catholic background.

Later that same year, the couple found out they were expecting their first child, a secret they kept under wraps as David was also quietly preparing for his Superman screen test.

“She told me she was pregnant two days after I found out I was going to screen test for Superman,” he said. “We had these two quite huge secrets that we just had between the two of us.”

Their baby was born in 2024, just as filming began.

David revealed, “She gained about 40 pounds while she was pregnant, and in the same period, I gained about 40 pounds gaining weight for Superman.” He even admitted to using her pregnancy pillow because of his newfound snoring.

She was actively involved in his audition process. “She helped me make my first self-tape for the part,” David shared. “She felt at that point that I should get the part… I thought she was crazy, but she felt it from the beginning.”