Actor and MP Hema Malini urges plantation drive in Brijbhoomi

Flourishing in mythological culture and faith is the charm of Braj of popularly called Brijbhoomi in Uttar Pradesh, India. Centered around Mathura- Vrindavan which is considered the abode of Radha Krishna, the area attracts hundreds of tourists all year round especially as the prominent festivals of Janmasthami or Holi come in sight.
However, of late, the green cover of Brijbhoomi is vanishing which can be partly put on non-conservation, lack of afforestation and clearing path to make accommodations for the tourists. Actor and Mathura, Member of Parliament, Hema Malini has recently urged on the significance of Brijbhoomi and the urgent need of the green cover revival.
Through a state-wide campaign ‘ Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Hema Malini has put forward the necessity of afforestation for the green cover revival in Brijbhoomi. The initiative, which was declared by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been wholeheartedly supported by Malini. According to her, it is a fantastic initiative to revive the greenery in Mathura and Vrindavan. The correct implementation of this initiative would not only bring the green cover back to these parts, but also re-instate individual feeling of doing something for the region and the planet as a whole.
As per Hema Malini’s official statement, “It was a rich heritage bestowed upon us, but we didn't care and lost it. Now, it is our responsibility to plant trees and protect them. Every sapling we plant is a step towards preserving Brijbhoomi." As part of this campaign it is expected that at least 38 lakh saplings would be planted in Mathura to restore ecological balance.
Apart from Hema Malini, other figures like Sugarcane Development Minister Chaudhury Laxmi Narayan; District Magistrate, Chandra Prakash Singh, SSP Shlok Kumar and political leader Ravikant Garg has also participated in this plantation drive , where each of them highlighted the need and immediacy of public involvement in order to protect and preserve the land and thereby promoting conservation.
