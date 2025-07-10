Actor and MP Hema Malini urges plantation drive in Brijbhoomi

Through a state-wide campaign ‘ Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Hema Malini has put forward the necessity of afforestation for the green cover revival in Brijbhoomi. The initiative, which was declared by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been wholeheartedly supported by Malini. According to her, it is a fantastic initiative to revive the greenery in Mathura and Vrindavan. The correct implementation of this initiative would not only bring the green cover back to these parts, but also re-instate individual feeling of doing something for the region and the planet as a whole.

As per Hema Malini’s official statement, “It was a rich heritage bestowed upon us, but we didn't care and lost it. Now, it is our responsibility to plant trees and protect them. Every sapling we plant is a step towards preserving Brijbhoomi." As part of this campaign it is expected that at least 38 lakh saplings would be planted in Mathura to restore ecological balance.