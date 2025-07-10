Hugh Grant’s courtside nap at Wimbledon draws ire online

An earlier video posted by Wimbledon’s official Instagram showed the actor appearing more awake and engaged. However, the clip of him snoozing during the match quickly outpaced it in popularity, particularly because of who was seated just in front of him was Queen Camilla. The close proximity of British royalty only added to the humor and viral nature of the situation.

Social media had a field day with Grant’s courtside nap. While many users laughed it off, others weren't as amused. One post on X (formerly Twitter) criticized the actor, pointing out the effort fans make to attend Wimbledon. “People have been queuing since 3am just for a chance to watch the match, and Hugh Grant slept through the tie break. Honestly, it’s rude,” the user wrote.