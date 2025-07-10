Hugh Grant’s courtside nap at Wimbledon draws ire online

Hugh Grant unintentionally stole the spotlight at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, not for his presence but for a quick nap that went viral. The 64-year-old actor, accompanied by his wife, Swedish film producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein, attended the men’s singles quarter-final on Wednesday, July 9. The match featured Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in an intense showdown, but it seemed to lull the Love Actually star into a brief slumber. Sitting in the prestigious Royal Box, the actor was caught on camera nodding off behind his dark sunglasses which was a moment that quickly made the rounds online.
An earlier video posted by Wimbledon’s official Instagram showed the actor appearing more awake and engaged. However, the clip of him snoozing during the match quickly outpaced it in popularity, particularly because of who was seated just in front of him was Queen Camilla. The close proximity of British royalty only added to the humor and viral nature of the situation.
Social media had a field day with Grant’s courtside nap. While many users laughed it off, others weren't as amused. One post on X (formerly Twitter) criticized the actor, pointing out the effort fans make to attend Wimbledon. “People have been queuing since 3am just for a chance to watch the match, and Hugh Grant slept through the tie break. Honestly, it’s rude,” the user wrote.
The star-studded Royal Box that day also hosted celebrities like David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, and Glen Powell. Queen Camilla was present to mark the 10th day of the tournament and even had a brief chat with seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic before the match began. Other notable sightings at Wimbledon this year included Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro, who turned heads on July 6 in matching Ralph Lauren outfits, holding hands as they entered the grounds.