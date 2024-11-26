Hugh Grant earns praise as a master character actor in upcoming psychological thriller ‘Heretic’

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the creators behind Heretic, have showered praise on Hugh Grant, calling him one of the greatest character actors in modern cinema. They highlighted his performance in the psychological horror-thriller, where he plays a deeply complex and enigmatic figure.

Scott and Bryan describe Hugh’s character, Mr. Reed, as a man on a relentless quest to uncover the “one true religion,” all within the confines of his suburban home. His character goes to extreme lengths, delving into experimentation and investigation, which makes for a gripping and unsettling presence on screen.

In preparing for the role, Hugh immersed himself in researching figures like Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, serial killers and cult leaders to understand their motivations and mindsets.

“Hugh has quietly become one of the greatest character actors working today,” said Scott. “And like any great character actor, he steals every movie he's in.”

The idea of working with Hugh had been in the works since the duo saw Cloud Atlas, where they were impressed by the actor’s bold choices. “We were just bowled over by the risks he took in that film,” Scott recalls, noting how Hugh continued to take daring roles in subsequent projects, far beyond the typical romantic comedies for which he was initially known.

Hugh’s portrayal of Mr. Reed is described as a culmination of this risk-taking, offering a character who is both captivating and chilling.

Heretic also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as two missionaries, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, whose routine visit turns into a fight for survival after they knock on the wrong door.

The film will be released in cinemas on December 13.