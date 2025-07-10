Neha Dhupia shuts down ageist question, sparks conversation on beauty standards

“I’ve been practicing yoga for years, and it has genuinely helped me stay balanced, calm, and healthy from the inside, which reflects on the outside too. But I want to say this clearly — it’s okay to follow any pattern you wish to look and feel a certain way at any age, but passing judgments on how someone looks, especially a woman, is not okay. This is so backhanded and so normalised to ask women what their ‘supposed’ secret to beauty or looking younger is. I don’t think such comments should be welcomed. We need to stop putting women under a microscope for their appearance, whether they are in their 20s or 40s. I am grateful that yoga has helped me feel the way I do today, but let’s remember that true beauty lies in embracing yourself and allowing others to do the same without fear of judgment.”

Her words, striking in their sincerity, echoed across the room—and beyond. It wasn’t just a clapback; it was a call to consciousness.

In an era where public figures often dodge such questions with polished evasions, Neha chose honesty. And in doing so, she reminded everyone present that age is not something women need to defend or disguise.

With a slate of upcoming projects and a clear commitment to wellness, Neha Dhupia is proving that empowerment isn’t just something she preaches—it’s something she lives. One yoga session and one fearless conversation at a time, she continues to inspire women to live unapologetically, on their own terms.