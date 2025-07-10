Royal romance heats up: French Montana and Sheikha Mahra spark dating frenzy in Paris

Paris Fashion Week provided the setting for the latest installment in what seems to be a developing romance between Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra, better known to many as Xtianna. The couple were seen strolling arm-in-arm along the city’s fashion-forward streets, sparking intense gossip regarding their status.

Fanning the speculation, Sheikha Mahra went on Instagram to post a moving picture of two hands holding a lock with a heart emoji. The picture, which appeared to have been taken at the famous Pont des Arts or Love Lock Bridge, was widely seen as an implicit declaration of their love. Subsequent posts by the princess included the Eiffel Tower and a cosy dinner table, according to a magazine.

This is not the first time that the high-profile couple have been spotted together. Last year, Sheikha Mahra posted photos with French Montana at the Four Seasons Resort Nammos Dubai, which is a high-end resort, and they also were spotted having a desert outing where Mr Montana showed respect for local culture by dressing in traditional Emirati attire, the kandura and gutra.