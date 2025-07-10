Official trailer for Wednesday season 2 released

Jenna Ortega is back with a whole new season of Wednesday. The supernatural mystery comedy series has just released its trailer and fans are loving it.

Wednesday's second year begins with chaos, fame and a chilling nightmare

The trailer begins with Wednesday Adams entering the school premises for a new year ahead. Meanwhile she soon realises that over the break she has gained some massive fans and apparently it's making her crazy. She later has a disturbing dream in which her roommate, Enid, dies and she's held responsible. Desperate for guidance, Wednesday turns to her grandmother, Grandmama Hester Frump, for help navigating the ominous turn of events.

As per news reports, the series will introduce a new character: Barry Dort, the newly appointed principal of Nevermore Academy who is dressed in bright purple clothes in the trailer.

Netflix has announced the release of the series to be in two parts. First to be released on August 6 and second on September 3. The intervals between the parts will increase the anticipation and isn’t that all the creative artists want for their work?

The series is based on The Addams Family, the iconic characters originally created by Charles Addams which was published in The New Yorker. Over the years, these gruesome yet endearing figures have been adapted numerous times across various works. The most recent adaptation prior to the TV series was a pair of animated films, featuring Charlize Theron as the voice of Morticia Addams.

The ensemble cast features Joy Sunday as the mysterious Bianca, Hunter Doohan as the conflicted Tyler, Victor Dorobantu reprising his role as the ever-loyal Thing, Fred Armisen as the eccentric Uncle Fester, and Joonas Suotamo stepping in as the towering Lurch.

One of the most intriguing rumors is that Lady Gaga might be joining the cast playing the role of a teacher. While unconfirmed, the speculation alone has sparked excitement among fans worldwide.

The exciting cast and crew members are reportedly hitting the road to promote this new season. The tour, titled the Doom Tour, will span multiple countries across several continents, including Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.