Echoes of longing, and a spell of midsummer rain

After days of punishing heat and stifling humidity, the rain felt like a benediction. The scent of petrichor rose from the earth like steam, grounding and deeply familiar. I stood by the window for a while, just watching—there’s something about the first good rain that brings with it a sense of reset.

And with it came cravings that felt more like an echoing longing for a long-lost feeling. This wasn’t just for food, but for the kind of comfort food that belongs to days like these. In my family, the start of the monsoon is always marked by kheer-pooda—a simple, sweet rice pancake that’s fried golden, its edges crisp and centers tender. It’s more ritual than recipe, and I’ve grown to associate it with rainy days and stories told over tea.

Soon after, I found myself grating onions, slicing potatoes, and heating mustard oil—until it began to smoke. Bhajiyas were next: humble, delicious and perfect. Dunked in spicy chutney, they hit all the right notes.

These cravings aren’t typical: they’re overridden by a sense of longing—perhaps for a distant, fleeting memory of a joyous thunderstorm in a long-forgotten childhood evening. As the playlist at home switched to Shubha Mudgal, I whipped up a bowl of Bengali-style khichuri, topped with ghee and paired with crisp begun bhaja and papad.