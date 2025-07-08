Eating Hacks: Protein or carbs, which should you eat first?

If you want to curb frequent hunger pangs and maintain a balanced blood sugar level then opt for the protein before carbohydrates. By slowing down digestion, it reduces blood sugar spikes and since it takes longer time to digest the food, frequent hunger pangs which often lead to overeating, is curbed. This type of diet is best for those who are diabetic specially type 2 or associated health problems like pre-diabetic symptoms and insulin resistance.

Carbohydrate needs to be eaten first for those who engage in extreme physical activity. If you happen to be an athlete, body builder, doing intense training, or extreme physical work daily, then for quick energy every morning opt for a carbohydrate. These can be a fruit or toasts etc. However, you need to keep in mind that if you eat carbohydrate first thing in the morning, chances are that you would feel hungry sooner and it might also lead to a quick spike in your insulin levels.