Eating Hacks: Protein or carbs, which should you eat first?

When you start eating a meal, should you eat the proteins first or the carbohydrates?
Every time you sit in front of a full meal, do you wonder which item should you begin your food with or just randomly opt for your favourite one to start off the meal? It is interesting to note that protein and carbohydrate, though must in every meal, need to be eaten differently depending on their blood sugar levels or physical abilities. While most of the time carbohydrates are eaten along with pulses and grains, one wonders if it is the correct way of eating it at all? Here’s a quick look at what might work for you and what might not.

If you want to curb frequent hunger pangs and maintain a balanced blood sugar level then opt for the protein before carbohydrates.

If you want to curb frequent hunger pangs and maintain a balanced blood sugar level then opt for the protein before carbohydrates. By slowing down digestion, it reduces blood sugar spikes and since it takes longer time to digest the food, frequent hunger pangs which often lead to overeating, is curbed. This type of diet is best for those who are diabetic specially type 2  or associated health problems like pre-diabetic symptoms and insulin resistance.

Carbohydrate needs to be eaten first for those who engage in extreme physical activity. If you happen to be an athlete, body builder, doing intense training, or extreme physical work daily, then for quick energy every morning opt for a carbohydrate. These can be a fruit or toasts etc. However, you need to keep in mind that if you eat carbohydrate first thing in the morning, chances are that you would feel hungry sooner and it might also lead to a quick spike in your insulin levels.

Which order should you usually follow while eating your meal?

What should be the ideal practice of eating proteins and carbs?

Ideally when you sit to eat any meal, it is best to start off with fibers which would include vegetables or salad; then move on to protein and healthier fats and conclude it with carbohydrate, usually eaten in the form of desserts. Maintaining this order helps in balanced blood sugar, no unnatural insulin level spike and keeps your stomach full for a long time.

