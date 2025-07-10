What Jojo Siwa’s new cover of Bette Davis Eyes says about us

When bad music became the moment

We’re living in an era where the line between ‘bad’ and ‘brilliant’ is a moving target. Rebecca Black’s Friday went from punchline to nostalgia-bop. TikTok sped-up tracks sound like chipmunks in crisis and yet dominate charts.

This isn’t new, but it’s getting louder: music doesn’t need to be ‘good’ in the traditional sense. It needs to be noticeable. Shareable. Screamable. It needs to make you feel something — even if that feeling is confusion.

JoJo’s not trying to be Adele. She’s not quietly releasing a stripped-back ballad and hoping for critical acclaim. She’s doing what she does best — turning the volume all the way up, dressing it in sequins and dropping it into the middle of the internet like bait, more specifically, rage bait. And we, the willing audience, yap at it and give the expected response: we blow it up like fireworks on Diwali.

Whether it’s intentional or instinctive, JoJo’s musical choices feel designed to provoke a response (cue: Karma by JoJo Siwa) She’s not leaning into subtlety or finesse. She’s leaning into maximum JoJo. And while the result may be hard on the ears, it’s surprisingly in tune with the internet’s taste for spectacle.