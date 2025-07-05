When your mood board starts giving you a migraine

You’ve colour-coded your bookshelf. Your Matcha comes in a matte glass mug. Your phone wallpaper matches your tote bag, which matches that outfit, which matches your entire internet personality. Congrats — you’re aesthetically exhausted.

What is aesthetic fatigue?

Welcome to aesthetic fatigue, the unofficial burnout of our beautifully curated lives.

It started with ‘that girl’ routines. Then came clean girl, cottage core, dark academia, coastal grandmother, tomato girl and mob wife. If you didn’t have a digital identity tied to an aesthetic, did you even exist?

From curated fridges to linen-clad morning routines, the pressure to live in a perpetual Pintrest board is exhausting. Somewhere along the line, style became strategy and suddenly, everything had to ‘make sense’ on the grid.

Even chaos had to be curated.

The rise of the Beige Rebellion

TikTok interiors became so beige that people started begging for colours. Millennial ditched millennial pink for moss green. Now Gen Z is swinging back into maximalism but make it iconic. It’s not that we hate aesthetics. We’re just tired of performing them.

Because here’s the thing: real life is messy. Hair gets frizzy. Coffee spills. Your matcha isn’t always photogenic and more often than not looks like a melted Shrek in your cup. And maybe your emotional support water bottle isn’t minimalist — it’s a freebie from a random fest in 2019. That’s okay, we love it just the same.