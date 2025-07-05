When your mood board starts giving you a migraine

You’ve colour-coded your bookshelf. Your Matcha comes in a matte glass mug. Your phone wallpaper matches your tote bag, which matches that outfit, which matches your entire internet personality. Congrats — you’re aesthetically exhausted.
Welcome to aesthetic fatigue, the unofficial burnout of our beautifully curated lives.
It started with ‘that girl’ routines. Then came clean girl, cottage core, dark academia, coastal grandmother, tomato girl and mob wife. If you didn’t have a digital identity tied to an aesthetic, did you even exist?
From curated fridges to linen-clad morning routines, the pressure to live in a perpetual Pintrest board is exhausting. Somewhere along the line, style became strategy and suddenly, everything had to ‘make sense’ on the grid.
Even chaos had to be curated.
The rise of the Beige Rebellion
TikTok interiors became so beige that people started begging for colours. Millennial ditched millennial pink for moss green. Now Gen Z is swinging back into maximalism but make it iconic. It’s not that we hate aesthetics. We’re just tired of performing them.
Because here’s the thing: real life is messy. Hair gets frizzy. Coffee spills. Your matcha isn’t always photogenic and more often than not looks like a melted Shrek in your cup. And maybe your emotional support water bottle isn’t minimalist — it’s a freebie from a random fest in 2019. That’s okay, we love it just the same.
Aesthetic ≠ Identity
The problem isn’t loving style. It’s mistaking it for self-worth.
When everything from your desk to your skincare shelf has to be ‘on brand’, you stop doing things because they feel good and start doing them because they look good. And when life starts to feel like a content shoot, authenticity goes out the (white, French-paneled) window
Aesthetic fatigue isn’t about abandoning beauty, It’s about reclaiming joy from perfection. It’s about giving yourself permission to wear mismatched socks, eat the curd rice your mom made from a chipped plate and let your bedroom wall stay blank because…you just don’t feel like putting up fairy lights ( no need to look shocked, walls existed before fairy lights)
Sometimes, the best vibe is no vibe at all.
In the end, maybe life doesn’t need a colour palette. Maybe your mismatched bed sheets, chaotic desktop and aggressively loud fridge magnets are the real aesthetic. And honestly? That’s hot.