Firing at Kapil Sharma’s Surrey cafe; Babbar Khalsa Operative claims responsibility

Kap’s Cafe, a newly launched restaurant owned by popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, came under gunfire attack in Surrey, British Columbia, late Wednesday night. No injuries were reported, but the incident has raised alarm over the increasing threats faced by South Asian business owners in Canada.
According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1:50 a.m. at the café located on the 8400 block of 120 Street, along the border of Surrey and North Delta. At least eight shots were fired, damaging the premises while staff were still inside.
“Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside,” the Surrey Police said in a press release issued on Thursday. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
The incident occurred just days after Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath inaugurated the cafe.
Shortly after the attack, Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), claimed responsibility for the shooting in a social media post.
Harjit, who is also one of India’s most wanted men listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was joined by an individual identified as Toofan Singh in the claim.
The duo cited anger over alleged remarks made by Kapil Sharma about Nihangs, a Sikh warrior sect, as the motive behind the shooting.
Staff Lindsey Houghton said that the motive has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing. The Surrey Police Service Frontline Investigative Support (FLIS) Team is examining whether the shooting may be linked to a broader wave of extortion attempts targeting South Asian businesses in the region.
“There is no suspect information to share at this time,” police said, as authorities continue their probe.
The attack comes amid a spate of violent extortion attempts that have rocked the South Asian community in and around Vancouver. Just earlier this month, the RCMP arrested two individuals in connection with gun and arson offences tied to a 2023 extortion racket.
Business owners had reported receiving threats demanding large sums of money, often followed by shootings or property damage when the demands weren’t met. While the arrests were seen as a breakthrough, the extortion campaign has shown no signs of slowing down.
Among the targets was Satish Kumar, president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Temple and owner of Reflections Banquet Hall, who faced a $2 million extortion demand and two separate shooting attacks. Kumar recently hosted a public forum in Surrey to draw attention to the growing menace.
