Kapil Sharma launches new cafe in Canada, checkout pics

Kapil Sharma, India’s beloved comedian and host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, has stepped into a whole new territory of food and beverage industry. Over the weekend, Kapil unveiled his latest venture, The Kaps Cafe, located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The opening was a warm and cheerful affair, with Kapil and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, sharing glimpses of the celebration on their social media handles.
The café is an aesthetic delight, styled in soft pastel pinks and whites with elegant crystal chandeliers and plush baby pink seating. It's a cozy, Instagramable space that radiates charm and comfort. According to its official Instagram page, which already boasts over 20.9K followers, The Kaps Cafe offers a tempting range of coffees and baked goods — think lemon pistachio cake, brownies, croissants, and more.
Kapil and Ginni expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans and friends for the overwhelming support and congratulatory messages they received. One of the warmest wishes came from fellow comedian and long-time co-star Kiku Sharda, who shared a celebratory Instagram Story with the caption, “Kya baat hai!” in support of his friend’s new journey.
While juggling the new café, Sharma continues to lead the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The current episode features a lineup of cricket stars like Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma adding a sporty twist to the comedy. And that’s not all for Kapil. The comedian-turned-entrepreneur also has two upcoming films on his slate: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to his debut hit, and Dadi Ki Shaadi, a family entertainer.