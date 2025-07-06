Kapil Sharma launches new cafe in Canada, checkout pics

The café is an aesthetic delight, styled in soft pastel pinks and whites with elegant crystal chandeliers and plush baby pink seating. It's a cozy, Instagramable space that radiates charm and comfort. According to its official Instagram page, which already boasts over 20.9K followers, The Kaps Cafe offers a tempting range of coffees and baked goods — think lemon pistachio cake, brownies, croissants, and more.

Kapil and Ginni expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans and friends for the overwhelming support and congratulatory messages they received. One of the warmest wishes came from fellow comedian and long-time co-star Kiku Sharda, who shared a celebratory Instagram Story with the caption, “Kya baat hai!” in support of his friend’s new journey.